June 17 Macquarie Investment Management, the securities asset management arm of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Austin McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.

McBride joins from Ignis Asset Management, where he was head of UK wholesale.

Prior to working at Ignis, McBride had held senior positions at Lazard Asset Management Ltd, Janus International Ltd and Henderson Global Investors Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)