Oct 11 Macquarie Private Wealth said on Tuesday it has hired several financial advisers, who together managed more than C$600 million ($583 million) in assets, from other firms in a number of Canadian cities.

The new hires bring the adviser head-count at the Canadian wealth management arm of Australia-based Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) to more than 185. That is up from 125 at the beginning of last year when Macquarie bought Blackmont Capital from CI Financial (CIX.TO) for just under C$100 million. [nSP467404]

In Vancouver, Macquarie added the Leemans Wealth Management Group, which focuses on high net worth families and managed more than C$220 million for HSBC (HSBA.L). Macquarie said it does not release the annual revenue production numbers of its advisers, but that a rough industry guideline is 1 percent of assets.

The group is led Jason Leemans, senior vice president, investment adviser and portfolio manager, and includes Neil Kumar, associate investment advisor, and Jessica Dewey, investment services associate.

HSBC (HSBA.L) sold its 120 adviser strong Canadian brokerage unit last month to National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) for C$206 million in cash. [nS1E78J0W3]

Two weeks ago, Macquarie said it hired HSBC Securities staffer Brent Larkan as head of its syndication desk. [nS1E78Q1HD]

Macquarie also said on Tuesday it hired the team of Walter McCormick and Garreth Fallis, who managed more than C$355 million in assets for investment-counsel firm Fiera Sceptre.

McCormick will be based in Toronto and Fallis will operate between Toronto and Kitchener, Ontario. Both will carry the titles of vice president and portfolio manager pending regulatory approvals. The team also includes investment services assistants Catherine Tang and Colleen James.

And in Markham, Ontario, Macquarie hired investment adviser Earl Marek, formerly of Raymond James. Marek had around C$33 million in assets under management.

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)