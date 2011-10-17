* Total of 4 advisers, 2 associates join Burlington office

* Macquarie has scooped up several HSBC advisers in Oct

Oct 17 The Canadian brokerage arm of Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) said on Monday it hired a total of four financial advisers away from HSBC Securities and Wellington West, all working at its new office in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) bought HSBC's Canadian brokerage unit in September for C$206 million ($204 million), and closed a deal in July to buy the 82 percent of Wellington it did not already own for C$273 million, quickly adding to its presence outside of its home province of Quebec.

Macquarie Private Wealth opened shop in Canada at the beginning of last year after its Australian-based parent bought Blackmont Capital for just under C$100 million from CI Financial (CIX.TO).

It has been the beneficiary of several adviser defections following the National Bank deals. [ID:nSP467404]

Greg Phillips, a vice-president and investment adviser who managed around C$90 million in client assets at HSBC, is the latest HSBC adviser to be scooped up by Macquarie.

He is joined at the firm's Burlington office, which opened in June, by Michelle Moseley, an investment services associate.

Last week, Macquarie said the Leemans Wealth Management Group, which managed more than C$220 million for HSBC, joined its Vancouver office, and late last month, it hired HSBC Securities staffer Brent Larkan as head of its syndication desk. [ID:nN1E79A1AJ] [ID:nS1E78Q1HD]

Macquarie also said on Monday it hired former Wellington advisers Diana Orlic, Elizabeth Harding, and Ty Cooke, at its Burlington office. Together the group had a book of business worth nearly C$100 million.

Pearson Avelino, an investment services associate, joins the group.

Macquarie Private Wealth now has nearly 200 advisers, compared with 125 in January last year.

The firm said it does not release the annual revenue production numbers of its advisers, but a rough industry guideline is 1 percent of assets.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)