(Corrects date of purchase in first bullet point to Sept. 1 from Aug. 29 after Macro Games amended its statement: )

Sept 12 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported Filtronix Systems Limited bought on Sept. 1, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

* Said TNN Finance SA sold on Sept. 1, 2014 2,287,515 shares or 14.61 pct stake in the company

