MANILA, Sept 21 The Philippines' MacroAsia Corp can start production as early as next year at its Infanta nickel mine, part of a 1,113-hectare prospect it plans to develop with China's Jinchuan Group, once all required permits are in, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The Infanta mine in southwestern Palawan province, with proven reserves of at least 88 million tonnes of nickel ore, can produce 1 million tonnes of nickel laterite annually, with all of the output likely to be sold to China, said Ramon Santos, vice president for MacroAsia mining operations.

"We could develop the mine within six to nine months," Santos told reporters after speaking at a media forum, adding the company can operate the mine initially for 10 years.

He said the Infanta mine, within the 1,113-hectare site in Brooke's Point, Palawan which MacroAsia is allowed to explore, could be extended if more reserves were found and nickel prices remain high.

The diversified Philippine firm signed a memorandum of agreement for joint investments in Palawan, estimated to reach $1 billion, with China's Jinchuan Group Ltd during President Benigno Aquino's recent state visit.

The agreement involves the development of nickel mines in Palawan and construction of nickel processing facilities, Santos said.

In the first seven months of 2011, the Philippines was China's second-largest supplier of nickel ore and concentrate imports, used for the production of stainless steel.

A "more definitive" agreement with Jinchuan could be worked out once all regulatory approvals for the Infanta project have been obtained, Santos said, adding the company just needs the go ahead from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples before it could start the project.

MacroAsia was also looking at gold and copper projects in the central Visayas and southern Mindanao regions, he said.

MacroAsia closed unchanged on Wednesday in a market that slipped 0.4 percent.

($1 = 43.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)