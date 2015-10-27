Oct 27 Israeli drug developer Macrocure Ltd said its lead drug failed a late-stage study in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

Macrocure's CureXcell is a formulation of living human white blood cells that have been activated to facilitate the healing process and stimulate wound closure.

Macrocure on Tuesday said it was analyzing all strategic options for the company. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)