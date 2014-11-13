BRIEF-INVL reports net asset value at 0.4726 euro per share
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
Nov 13 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to increase construction engineering unit's registered capital to 1 billion yuan (163.27 million US dollar) from 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sGUxtM
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.