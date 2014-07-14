BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre says dividend of PLN 0.27 per share
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 512.2 million shares at 4.10 yuan ($0.66) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mNZJMK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 269.2 billion won and revenue to be 7.06 trillion won