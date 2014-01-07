BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
Jan 7 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a piece of land in Malaysia's Johor state for about 300 million yuan ($49 million)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest about 50 million yuan to set up a real estate firm in Malaysia
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up jv with Korean partner, total investment about 200 million yuan
* Says jv plans to acquire a land in Korea's Jeju province for about 340 million yuan
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)