Jan 7 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a piece of land in Malaysia's Johor state for about 300 million yuan ($49 million)

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest about 50 million yuan to set up a real estate firm in Malaysia

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up jv with Korean partner, total investment about 200 million yuan

* Says jv plans to acquire a land in Korea's Jeju province for about 340 million yuan

Source texts in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyx75v

link.reuters.com/jyx75v

link.reuters.com/qyx75v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)