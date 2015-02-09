Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Macrologic SA :
* Reported FY 2014 revenue of 54.3 million zlotys ($14.8 million) versus 52.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Said FY 2014 operating profit was 8.5 million zlotys versus 7.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said FY 2014 net profit was 6.7 million zlotys versus 5.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Said FY 2014 EBITDA was 14.4 million zlotys versus 13 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6729 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order