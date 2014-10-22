Oct 22 Macrologic SA :

* Said on Tuesday it reported Q3 revenue was 11.8 million zlotys versus 11.3 million zlotys last year

* Said Q3 operating profit was 966,000 zlotys versus 853,000 zlotys last year

* Said Q3 net profit was 711,000 zlotys versus 589,000 zlotys last year

