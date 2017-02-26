Feb 26 Independent French presidential candidate
Emmanuel Macron would beat far right leader Marine Le Pen in the
second round of the French presidential election with 61 percent
of the vote, according to an Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting poll on
Sunday.
The pollsters said Macron had been buoyed by the alliance
announced this week with centrist politician Francois Bayrou,
which has enabled him to move ahead of conservative candidate
Francois Fillon.
The poll showed Macron would beat Le Pen in the runoff with
61 percent of the vote versus 39 percent.
Le Pen will lead in the first round of voting with 27
percent, followed by Macron with 25 percent and Fillon with 19
percent, the poll showed.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)