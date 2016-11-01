The coming boost to British exports from the collapse in sterling is one of the top benefits being cited by economic commentators and politicians, regardless of their position on the Brexit debate, since the majority vote in a June 23 referendum to leave the European Union.

But trying to lift exports with a weaker currency isn’t a new concept. It wasn’t a Brexit strategy either; instead it has become a potential side benefit from a political decision that was more about immigration and a general wish to take control back from Brussels.

There’s very little concrete evidence that Britain will get very much out of the collapse in the pound other than sharply higher prices of imported goods, which are already starting to squeeze manufacturers and showing up in the shops.

Over the past quarter century, the value of sterling in trade-weighted terms – as well as sudden moves in its value – appears to have had very little discernible impact on Britain’s trade in goods or services.

Manufactured goods are more commoditised and therefore sensitive to price, and so in theory exports of them should get a boost when the price of a same good becomes much cheaper.

This is the same rationale behind tourists coming in droves to Britain to capitalise on a cheap pound, snapping up Swiss watches and other high-priced consumer goods like iPhones before those companies raised their prices, which they now have started to do. Strong retail sales, as well as resilient growth overall in Q3, got a boost from this.

But over the long term, the value of sterling has had little or no impact on Britain’s steadily increasing trade deficit in goods. At the same time, manufacturing has declined as a share of the overall economy.

Britain’s close relationship with the EU over the past 43 years has also meant that much of what Britain now exports to the EU isn’t actually finished but rather part of an ongoing supply chain, which is less sensitive to exchange rates and more dependent on ease of doing business, like a lack of tariffs.

The rapid increase in Britain’s trade surplus in services since the City of London began booming before the financial crisis and exporting more financial services to the world shows no correlation with the exchange rate, steadily increasing irrespective of the value of the pound. This is because financial services, Britain’s top source of tax revenue, depend far more on specialist expertise, access to markets and free movement of labour than they do on finished price.

A quick glance at quarterly economic growth over the past quarter century also shows that the longest period of sustained economic growth since the recession of the early 1990s coincided with a period when sterling was historically strong – at some points trading above $2 versus $1.20 today – not weak.

Given that the pound has fallen more from that peak to where it was before the Brexit vote over several years with no major change to Britain’s export performance, it may still be a very long wait for any change.