March 23 The chief executive of Brown-Forman Corp has joined the board of Macy's Inc, the department store operator said on Friday.

The addition of Paul Varga, who is 48 and has been CEO of the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey since 2005, will bring the size of Macy's board to 11 seats temporarily.

Once Joseph Pichler, former chairman of grocery store operator Kroger Co, leaves the board on May 18, the boards will return to 10 members. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Bernard Orr)