Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
May 9 Macy's Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by rising online sales, and the retailer maintained its profit and same-store sales forecast for the fiscal year.
Macy's, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale's chain, reported net income of $181 million, or 43 cents a share, for the quarter that ended April 28, up 38 percent over the profit of $131 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
As previously reported, Macy's same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 4.4 percent in the first quarter.
Macy's expects same-store sales to rise about 3.5 percent for the rest of this year this year and reaffirmed its forecast of full-year earnings of $3.25 a share to $3.30 a share. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.