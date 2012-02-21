* Q4 adj EPS $1.70 vs Street view $1.65

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.25-$3.30 vs Street view $3.26

* Shares up 4.3 percent in premarket trading (Adds earnings beat, sales, details on merchandise lines; updates shares)

Feb 21 Macy's Inc expects further sales gains this year, helped again by the broad array of exclusive and private brands that led to a higher profit in the holiday quarter, and its shares rose 4.3 percent in premarket trading.

For the new fiscal year just under way, Macy's expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise 3.5 percent. It forecast earnings of $3.25 to $3.30 a share, compared with an average Wall Street estimate of $3.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macy's has been the biggest beneficiary among department stores of middle-class shoppers' improving finances, with holiday sales gains outpacing those of lower-end rivals Kohl's Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc.

Macy's, which operates 810 namesake stores, has also benefited from luxury's continued rebound at its Bloomingdale's chain.

Macy's has been in the process in recent years of decentralizing the way it allows stores to buy goods, giving more leeway to local managers to cater to tastes in their regions.

The retailer has also been successful in landing high-profile exclusives, such as a line with Karl Lagerfeld last autumn. Last week it announced a spring collection with fresh fashion talent Doo-Ri Chung.

Macy's on Tuesday reported net income of $745 million, or $1.74 a share, for the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 28, up 11.7 percent from $667 million, or $1.57 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Macy's earned $1.70 per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 5 cents.

Same-store sales rose 5.2 percent, as Macy's previously reported, while overall sales rose 5.5 percent to $8.72 billion.

Gross margin, a gauge of how profitable goods sold are, dipped slightly to 40.4 percent of sales over the holiday quarter from 40.7 percent a year earlier.

Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren said online sales should pass the $2 billion mark this year.

The company's shares were up 4.3 percent to $37.81 in premarket trading. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)