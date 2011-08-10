* Q2 EPS 55 cents vs 35 cents year earlier
* Now sees FY EPS $2.60-$2.65 from $2.40-$2.45
* Sees H2 same-store sales up 4-4.5 pct
* Shares up 3.7 percent premarket
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Macy's Inc (M.N) reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its profit
forecast for fiscal 2011 on Wednesday, saying it was optimistic
about sales this autumn despite financial market turmoil,
sending its shares up 3.7 percent in premarket trading.
The department store operator expects same-store sales, or
sales at stores open at least a year, to rise between 4 percent
and 4.5 percent in the second half of fiscal 2011. That would
mean a rise of between 4.8 percent and 5.1 percent for the full
year, up from an earlier forecast of a 4.8 percent gain.
The retailer raised its fiscal 2011 profit forecast 20
cents to a range of $2.60 to $2.65, above Wall Street
expectations of $2.58, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Macy's, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale's chain,
reported net income of $241 million, or 55 cents a share, for
the quarter that ended on July 30, compared with $147 million,
or 35 cents, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 50 cents a
shares.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)