* Macy's, Target eye earliest Black Friday openings yet
* Competition to be high for mid-tier retailers-analyst
(Adds analyst comment, background on 2010 season, byline)
By Phil Wahba
Oct 31 Macy's Inc (M.N) is planning its
earliest start ever to the holiday shopping season by opening
many of its U.S stores at midnight on Thanksgiving night.
Target Corp (TGT.N) announced a similar move last week,
setting the stage for what is likely to be a competitive
holiday season for U.S. store chains, with analysts and
economists expecting only modest sales gains this year.
The National Retail Federation earlier this month forecast
that U.S. retail sales would rise 2.8 percent in November and
December, excluding cars, gas, and restaurants.
The fight for sales is likely to be more intense this year
for chains that cater to middle-income shoppers who are ready
to spend more, but will still be careful with their money,
raising the stakes for a good start to the season for discount
retailers and department stores.
"We expect significant competition in the moderate market
and in electronics," Richard Hastings, a Global Hunter
Securities analyst said, noting that it costs little to keep
stores open a few more hours.
While store hours can vary by chain and by location, most
chains opened their doors at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the day after
Thanksgiving last year.
But opening times have gotten earlier and earlier in recent
years, inevitably leading to midnight openings.
Last year, the NRF found that the number of people who
began their "Black Friday" shopping at midnight had tripled to
9.5 percent of shoppers.
Shoppers are often lined up outside stores, particularly
electronics retailers such as Best Buy (BBY.N), at midnight
even if the stores opened just a few hours later. Last year,
Best Buy stores opened their doors at 5 a.m.
Other chains that last year opened doors at midnight
include video-games chain GameStop (GME.N) and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc (WMT.N).
Wal-Mart opened many of its U.S. discount stores on
Thanksgiving Day in 2010 and kept them open overnight, a tactic
it adopted after an employee was trampled to death three years
ago on Black Friday.
Black Friday is a term co-opted by retailers to refer to
the time of year when their business moves into the black, or
turns a profit. This year, the event will be about keeping
sales momentum that has picked up in recent months.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen
Bavdek)