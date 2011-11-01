* Work to start in spring 2012, end in fall 2015
* Macy's to add luxury shops, expand men's, shoes
* Restore building facade, keep wooden escalators
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Macy's Inc (M.N) is planning a
$400 million make-over of its flagship store in Manhattan,
including expanding the selling space in what is already the
world's largest store, adding luxury shops and restoring the
historic building's facade.
The department store operator said on Tuesday it will start
the remodeling in the spring and continue in phases before
concluding in late 2015.
The 109-year-old landmark building in New York's Herald
Square will grow by 100,000 square feet to 1.2 million square
feet of selling space partly by relocating some offices and
clearing out some stockrooms.
The project is by far the most ambitious work ever on the
store, and Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said the
remodeling is aimed at making it even more productive.
"Historically, this store has been just about the single
best investment we ever make with any capital dollars,"
Lundgren told reporters at a media briefing. "Putting more in
this store is a better investment of capital."
The store is six times bigger than the average Macy's and
has 11 floors of selling space.
It is the highest grossing location in Macy's 810-store
namesake fleet, both in terms of overall sales and sales per
square foot, largely due to its status as one of New York's top
tourist attractions.
The store gets some 20 million visitors annually, and
tourists account for around 25 to 30 percent of sales.
The flagship, which is the hub of Macy's famed Thanksgiving
Day parade, is central to the company's brand, in much the same
way the Fifth Avenue stores of Saks Fifth Avenue SKS.N and
Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) are for those chains. Lundgren said the
revamp would help the entire chain.
Macy's, which also operates the upscale Bloomingdale's
chain, has outperformed rivals such as J.C. Penney Co Inc
(JCP.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) this year, helped by surging
sales of high-end clothes and a strong line-up of exclusive
lines, such as the recent Karl Lagerfeld collection.
GOING MORE UPSCALE
The updated store -- which will stay open during
construction -- will include a slew of new luxury shops, and
the existing Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) store will be enlarged to
become a multilevel boutique.
The flagship will have luxury items unavailable at other
Macy's locations.
But Lundgren said the bigger focus on luxury would not
bring the store into direct competition with the Bloomingdale's
store further uptown because the two stores draw a different
set of tourists.
What's more, in contrast to Bloomingdale's proximity to
Manhattan's luxury strips on Fifth and Madison Avenues, Macy's
is only near mid-tier rivals like Penney and specialty chains
like Gap Inc (GPS.N) and Fast Retailing's (9983.T) Uniqlo.
The updated flagship will feature what Macy's claims will
be the world's biggest shoe store, with 39,000 square feet on a
single floor, in what may be a move to compete with Nordstrom
Inc (JWN.N) before it even has a New York store.
That luxury chain, renowned for its shoe selection, has
said it is actively seeking space for a Manhattan store but
will wait for the right location.
Macy's will also add interactive directories, a system to
stream video of store events and a shoe locater system, among
other features.
The store, which runs along 34th Street between Broadway
and Seventh Avenue, was expanded in three phases in the 1920s
and took its current form in 1931.
In a nod to history, Macy's said it would preserve all but
one of the 43 wooden escalators in the store, restore the
store's exterior and reopen one of its 34th street entrances.
The $400 million remodeling is huge investment, considering
it is for just a single store.
In comparison, for the current fiscal year, which ends in
January, Macy's plans to spend $800 million on capital
improvements including the remodeling.
Lundgren said that with some projects like a new
distribution center now done, he could focus on other capital
projects without raising Macy's capital expenditure budget.
In its most recent fiscal year, Macy's earned net income of
$847 million on revenue of $25 billion.
Macy's expects to add about 800 jobs by 2015 on top of the
current year-round staff of 4,600.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and
Richard Chang)