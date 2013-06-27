BRIEF-Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph
* Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph Source : http://bit.ly/2mf1ZTB Further company coverage:
June 27 Macy's Inc has agreed to settle U.S. government charges that it violated U.S. law in how it verified documentation to determine the work eligibility of immigrant employees.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said Macy's agreed to pay a $175,000 civil penalty and create a $100,000 fund to compensate people who were suspended, were terminated or lost seniority rights as a result of the retailer's verification practices.
Macy's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
March 6 Credit asset management firm Churchill Asset Management LLC, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC, named Kevin Burke senior adviser.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Monday it was introducing its discount 99POP service in Rio de Janeiro, expanding direct competition with rival Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America's largest economy.