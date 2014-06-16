By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 J.C. Penney interfered
with Macy's agreement with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
, a New York judge ruled on Monday.
Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state court referred the
issue of damages to a referee or special hearing officer.
But, he said in his written ruling, "Macy's failed to prove
by 'clear, unequivocal and convincing evidence' that it is
entitled to a punitive damage award."
Macy's sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living after the two
announced a partnership in December 2011. Macy's said the
agreement breached its contract with Martha Stewart that
included exclusive rights to Martha Stewart-branded cookware,
bedding and bath products.
In October, Penney and Martha Stewart Living announced a
revised agreement that eliminated Stewart's products in home
goods categories to which Macy's claimed exclusive rights.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld)