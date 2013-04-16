GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Treasury yields jump on Fed jolt as Trump speech looms
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
NEW YORK, April 16 Macy's Inc has asked a New York court for a temporary restraining order to block rival J.C. Penney Co Inc from selling unbranded Martha Stewart goods in its stores, the latest twist in a legal battle between the two department store chains over rights to the domestic doyenne's products.
Macy's sued Penney and Stewart's company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, after they announced a deal to launch Martha Stewart stores within Penney stores.
Macy's claimed it has the exclusive right to sell Martha Stewart goods in certain categories such as bedding, bath and tableware under a 2006 agreement that lasts through 2018.
Previously, a judge had barred Penney from selling the disputed goods under a Martha Stewart label. Last Friday, he denied a request by Macy's to expand that ban to include products that would be branded "JCP Everyday," a decision that Macy's appealed on Monday.
Penney declined comment on Tuesday.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Fiat Chrysler reaction) By David Shepardson WASHINGTON, Feb 28 German automakers dominated Consumer Reports' annual ranking of automotive brands released on Tuesday, with Volkswagen AG's Audi leading the pack, while U.S. brands continued to lag despite gains for many. Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at the magazine, said German automakers rose largely due to improvements in reliability. "Building one or two great vehicles is achievable, but making a whole lin