By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 4 J.C. Penney Co Inc and
Macy's Inc should have settled their dispute over the
rights to sell Martha Stewart products, the judge overseeing a
trial involving the two retailers said on Monday.
As the two sides faced the possibility on Monday that the
trial could take longer than expected, Justice Jeffrey Oing said
he would not be influenced by the financial impact on the
companies.
"I've got to decide this case, and how it falls, it falls,"
Oing said.
Macy's claims that Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
breached a contract with Macy's when it entered into a deal with
J.C. Penney.
Martha Stewart herself is expected to testify in the case on
Tuesday. J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron Johnson completed his
testimony on Monday and Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren
was on the stand last week.
The judge has already put a temporary block in place that
stops J.C. Penney from selling Martha Stewart-branded products
in categories that were deemed exclusive in its contract with
Macy's, such as cookware and bedding.
After that, J.C. Penney announced plans to sell those Martha
Stewart products under the "JCP Everyday" brand. Macy's says
that, too, violates its contract with Martha Stewart.
If the case is not over by Friday, the court's and the
lawyer's schedules mean a recess is likely until April.
If the trial goes into recess, Macy's could ask the judge to
expand his preliminary injunction to include the Martha Stewart
products J.C. Penney plans to sell under the "JCP Everyday"
brand, Theodore Grossman, a lawyer for Macy's, said on Monday.
That could be a "big problem" for J.C. Penney, attorney Mark
Epstein told the judge. J.C. Penney, which is already struggling
with big losses and sales declines, needs Martha Stewart
products on its shelves by Mother's Day, on May 12, he told the
judge.
The judge said he could hear arguments on an expanded
injunction on Friday. "I warned you guys to get together and
settle this case," Oing said.
He said J.C. Penney had taken a risk when it decided to put
unbranded Martha Stewart products in its stores despite Macy's
objections, Oing said. "If I were to let you put something on
the shelf, it's opening a Pandora's box if (Macy's) prevail," he
said.
But he also added that he had not made any decision in the
case, including on whether to impose an expanded block while the
case is underway.
"I haven't decided what I'm going to do," he said. "Right
now, I'm keeping the cat in the bag."
All three companies have a lot at stake in the decision.
Macy's chief executive Terry Lundgren testified on Monday that
Martha Stewart was the store's single largest home goods vendor.
He said the Martha Stewart brand grew eight percent last year,
twice that of the store as a whole.
J.C. Penney chief executive Johnson testified Martha Stewart
was part of his plan to re-invent his retailer. He said the
brand would help drive sales and increase market share.
On Monday, Johnson was questioned by Grossman about an email
he sent on Dec. 8, 2011, the day after Penney's deal with Martha
Stewart was announced. "I'm so sad," Johnson wrote, responding
to a JCP executive who had said that Macy's sounded "pretty
unhappy" with Martha Stewart's deal with J.C. Penney.
"Were you sad?" the Macy's lawyer asked.
"That was being facetious," Johnson responded.