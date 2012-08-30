NEW YORK Aug 30 Macy's Inc lost an
attempt on Thursday to block J.C. Penney Co Inc from
proceeding with plans to sell a number of Martha Stewart home
goods products in its stores.
Macy's is battling J.C. Penney over which chain can sell a
host of Stewart items, including dinnerware, candles and
cookware.
Macy's has filed separate lawsuits against Martha Stewart
Living Omnimedia Inc and J.C. Penney, claiming it holds
the exclusive right to manufacture and sell Stewart branded
goods in certain categories under a 2006 agreement that runs
until 2018.
In July, New York State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Oing
issued a preliminary injunction against Martha Stewart Living,
barring it from selling some branded items at J.C. Penney and
finding Macy's had shown it was likely to prevail in its lawsuit
against the homemaking entrepreneur's company.
But at a court hearing on Thursday, Oing said he was
unconvinced that Macy's had shown a likelihood of success in its
separate claim against J.C. Penney.
The judge acknowledged that the latest ruling could put him
in an "awkward situation" after having issued the injunction
last month. He said he stood by his earlier decision, but
expressed reservation about restricting a major retailer's
ability to conduct business.
"It's one thing to enjoin MSLO because that company is the
centerpiece of these actions," he said. "It's another thing to
enjoin a retail company from doing business. We live in a
free-market society."
J.C. Penney announced the Martha Stewart deal in December.
It is a centerpiece of its plan to carve its 1,100 stores into
separate boutiques and part of J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron
Johnson's efforts to reverse market share loss.
J.C. Penney and Martha Stewart Living have said they will
abide by the July injunction's restrictions but still plan to
proceed with their broader agreement.
J.C. Penney's lawyer, Mark Epstein, told Oing the Macy's
contract only covers products that carry the Martha Stewart
mark. Items that are designed by Martha Stewart but do not bear
her brand are fair game, including products within Macy's
exclusive categories, he argued.
J.C. Penney spokeswoman Kristin Hays said the retailer was
pleased with Thursday's ruling but declined further comment,
citing the ongoing litigation.
Calls to Macy's for comment were not immediately returned.
The case is Macy's Inc v. J.C Penney Corp Inc. 652861/2012,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County.