PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 Department store operator Macy's Inc forecast earnings for the coming year above Wall Street estimates and announced a new cost cutting plan that will save the retailer about $100 million annually.
Shares of Macy's, the operator of Macy's and Bloomingdale's department stores, rose 5 percent after the bell.
The restructuring plan will include about 2,500 job cuts, the relocation of some stores and combining the company's Midwest region with its North region, reducing the number of regions to seven from eight.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.