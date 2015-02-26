Feb 26 Macy's Inc's planned push into the
off-price retailing sector, dominated by chains such as TJX Cos
Inc's TJ Maxx, shows the venerable department store
chain has faced up to new realities of retailing in the United
States.
For the past six years, Macy's has focused more on cutting
costs and streamlining its operations rather than expanding as a
way to fuel earnings. Now, that has changed.
Macy's said this week it would spend $1.2 billion to expand
internationally and set up off-price stores, which sell items
such as seconds, returned goods and off-season merchandise at
prices that squeezed middle-class customers have found
increasingly attractive since the 2008 recession.
"It's a new world. Since so many peoples' salaries are
off-price they also need to shop that way," said Robert Brusca,
chief economist at consulting firm Fact and Opinion Economics.
"Macy's is bending to the reality of retailing."
The customer mindset has also changed, analysts said, as
even higher income shoppers who tightened their belts and traded
down during the recession have stayed with off-price retailers.
The move will give Macy's the opportunity to stake a claim
on three main types of shopper - the luxury buyer, through its
Bloomingdale's chain; middle-income shoppers through its
namesake stores; and the more bargain-hungry crowd attracted to
TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Burlington Stores.
TJX's sales have increased 6 percent in each of the past two
years, while Macy's sales have grown an average 0.75 percent.
"If you're looking for growth vehicles going forward in this
retail environment, it (off-price retailing) has to be a
consideration," research firm Retail Metrics' President, Ken
Perkins told Reuters.
"... It's something very very wise to look at."
Perkins noted the success of upmarket retailer Nordstrom
Inc's off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, which have
generated almost all of its parent's recent growth.
Nordstrom Rack's sales have grown at least 10 percent every
quarter for the past two years, while the company's overall
sales growth has ranged from 0.4 percent to 8.9 percent.
Macy's' holiday-quarter sales rose just 2
percent.
"This new phase we have entered has the opportunity to take
our company to a whole new level of success," Chief Financial
Officer Karen Hoguet said on an earnings call.
"We have the ability to create a larger relationship with
existing customers and make inroads with customers that have not
traditionally shopped either Macy's or Bloomingdale's."
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Ted Kerr)