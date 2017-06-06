CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a
full-year gross margin below the department store chain's
forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said
on Tuesday.
Hoguet's comments, made during an investor meeting, sent
Macy's shares dropping as much as 7.5 percent to five-year lows,
and triggered a slump in shares of other U.S. department store
chains.
Competition from Amazon.com Inc and other online
retailers is growing, forcing brick-and-mortar chains to close
stores and cut costs.
Macy's full-year gross margin could be 60 to 80 basis points
lower than in 2016, Hoguet said, and second-quarter gross margin
would be down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.
The margin was 39.4 percent in the fiscal year ended Jan.
28, and 40.9 percent in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.
Macy's is "doing everything it can to be productive," Hoguet
said, adding that she hoped cost reduction efforts would improve
margins.
In May, Macy's blamed its lower first-quarter gross margin
on higher-than-expected inventory levels at the end of 2016.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Richard Chang)