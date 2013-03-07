NEW YORK, March 7 J.C. Penney agreed on Thursday not to sell products designed by Martha Stewart in categories deemed exclusive to Macy's Inc before a court date in April.

The agreement came as a New York judge adjourned a trial over whether Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia breached its contract with Macy's when it entered into a deal with J.C. Penney. The trial was adjourned until April 8 because of scheduling conflicts.

Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state Supreme Court also ordered the companies into mediation in an effort to resolve the dispute.