* Month-long mediation effort fizzles
* Penney CEO Ron Johnson ousted as trial resumes
* Macy's claims exclusive right to some Martha Stewart
products
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 8 Macy's Inc and J.C.
Penney Co Inc were back in court on Monday in their
fight over Martha Stewart, as J.C. Penney chief executive Ron
Johnson was ousted following a plunge in sales.
After a month-long mediation effort failed to yield a
settlement, the trial resumed in New York state court over
whether Macy's has an exclusive right to sell certain Martha
Stewart home goods products.
The legal battle has hampered a key part of turnaround
plans for Penney, which opened the first of its in-store home
goods boutiques last week for designers Jonathan Adler and
Michael Graves. It plans to open Martha Stewart shops in coming
weeks.
Late in the day, news came of the ouster of Johnson, who has
been under fire since sales fell 25 percent at the department
store last year. The chain said it would replace Johnson with
his predecessor Mike Ullman. It is unclear how Johnson's
departure will affect the lawsuit.
Johnson, who tried to replace sales and coupons with
everyday low prices, had repeatedly told investors that the
retailer's revamped home section would put the company back on
the path to growth.
The turnaround plan has been "very close to a disaster,"
hedge fund manager William Ackman, the J.C. Penney board member
who handpicked Johnson, said Friday at an investment conference
sponsored by Thomson Reuters.
The judge overseeing the case, Justice Jeffrey Oing, last
month ordered Macy's, Penney and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
into mediation in hopes of resolving the dispute while the
non-jury trial was in recess because of scheduling conflicts.
Macy's claims Martha Stewart Living granted it the exclusive
right to manufacture and sell the Martha Stewart-branded home
goods in some categories under a 2006 agreement that, with a
renewal last year, runs until 2018.
Macy's sued Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia last year after
it signed an agreement to sell Martha Stewart-branded products
at J.C. Penney. Macy's claims the agreement breaches its
contract to sell certain products exclusively at Macy's.
Macy's also sued J.C. Penney over the deal. Martha Stewart
is the No. 1 home brand at Macy's.
Last year, Oing issued a preliminary injunction against
Martha Stewart Living, barring it from selling some branded
items at J.C. Penney. Penney agreed to abide by the injunction.
Arguments are expected in court Thursday on whether the
preliminary injunction should be expanded. Macy's also wants to
bar J.C. Penney from selling Martha Stewart-designed goods in
the exclusive product categories under the "JCP Everyday" label.
Penney shares rose nearly 11 percent after an initial CNBC
report that Johnson was out as chief executive, then fell 6
percent after the company said Ullman was back.
LINGERING BATTLE
The lingering battle has been a blow to Penney, which agreed
to hold off on its plan to sell Martha Stewart bedding, cookware
and bath items, which are covered in the Macy's deal.
Martha Stewart, 71, Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren
and J.C. Penney CEO Johnson all have testified.
Lundgren testified that Stewart did not tell him she was
doing a deal with J.C. Penney until the night before it was
announced publicly, while Stewart professed surprise at
Lundgren's angry reaction to the deal.
Johnson, who built up Apple Inc's retail business
before moving to Penney in 2011, testified that Martha Stewart
was a key part of his plan to reinvent the retailer, saying the
brand would help to drive sales and increase market share.
The cases are Macy's Inc v Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Inc, 650197/2012, and Macy's Inc v J.C. Penney Corp,
652861/2012, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.