BRIEF-Kerlink launches industrial partnership with Flex
* ISO certification awarded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 7 Macy's Inc on Wednesday reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by sales gains, and raised its full-year profit outlook.
Macy's reported net income of $145 million, or 36 cents a share, for the quarter ended Oct. 27, up 4.3 percent from $139 million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier
Macy's, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale's chain, raised its full-year profit per share outlook by 5 cents and now expects to earn between $3.35 and $3.40.
For the holiday quarter, when Macy's expects same-store sales to rise 4.2 percent, Macy's expects to earn $1.94 a share to $1.99 a share.
Third-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to $6.08 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key industry metric known as same-store sales, rose 3.7 percent.
* ISO certification awarded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 World stock markets and the U.S. dollar fell on Monday while U.S. Treasury yields rose amid investor caution ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON, Feb 27 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz is not targeting any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news on Monday.