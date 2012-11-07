* Third-quarter EPS 36 cents vs Wall Street view 29 cents
* Sees fourth-quarter EPS $1.94-$1.99 vs view $2.04
* Shares up 0.9 percent
By Phil Wahba
Nov 7 Macy's Inc on Wednesday forecast
profit for the key fourth quarter that missed Wall Street
projections as the department store operator said Superstorm
Sandy was pinching many of its shoppers.
That forecast for the quarter, which includes the Christmas
shopping season, came as the company reported a much higher
quarterly profit than expected, helped by big e-commerce sales
gains.
Nearly a quarter of Macy's 840 stores suffered a disruption
last week when Sandy, which has so far killed 120 people, hit
the highly populated U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
The effects of the storm, which left millions without power,
compounded with uncertainty over whether U.S. tax cuts will be
renewed in January and questions about whether shoppers will
want bargains this holiday, led Macy's to give a timid profit
forecast, Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
"It's just so tough to get a read," Yarbrough said. "There's
just a ton of uncertainty heading into the holiday shopping
season."
Macy's expects fourth-quarter profit, which accounts for
about 60 percent of the retailer's annual net income, to come to
$1.94 to $1.99 per share. That is below the $2.04 Wall Street
analysts were looking for, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
When it reported October sales, Macy's said it expected to
make up any lost business. But the company sounded a more
cautious tone about the impact of Sandy, as many consumers still
lack power 10 days after it hit and on Wednesday, New York and
New Jersey ordered further evacuations ahead of a new storm.
"Were it not for Hurricane Sandy, we would be even more
optimistic about the fourth quarter than what you're hearing
today," Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on a
conference call.
For the third quarter to Oct. 27, just before Sandy struck,
Macy's reported net income of $145 million, or 36 cents a share.
That was up 4.3 percent from $139 million, or 32 cents a share,
a year earlier.
The result beat analyst forecasts by 7 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to $6.08 billion. Sales
at stores open at least a year, a key industry metric known as
same-store sales, rose 3.7 percent. Of the gain in same-store
sales, online revenues accounted for 2.2 percentage points.
Online sales, which account for about 8 percent of total
revenue, rose 40.4 percent last quarter.
Macy's reiterated its forecast last week that same-store
sales would rise 4.2 percent for the holiday quarter.
Macy's also announced that as of next year, it would stop
reporting monthly sales, joining Kohl's Corp, Saks Inc
and J.C. Penney Co Inc among department store
chains also deciding this year to abandon the practice.
Macy's dropped monthly reports in 2008 but quickly
reinstated them when the financial crisis hit and took a deep
toll on consumer spending.
The company has been investing in the opening of
distribution centers to fuel its online growth, and technology
to make it easier to use mobile devices for shopping inside
stores. It is also in the early stages of a $400 million
renovation of its Manhattan flagship.
Shares in Macy's were up 0.9 percent at $41.75 in morning
trade.