(Corrects Thomson Reuters FY estimate to $3.81/shr from $3.41)
Feb 26 Strong holiday period sales helped Macy's
Inc forecast yearly profits above Wall Street's
expectations, and the department store chain forecast that
same-store sales would rise again this year.
Macy's, which also operates the Bloomingdale's chain of
luxury stores, said it expected same-store sales to rise about
3.5 percent during the year and forecast earnings of $3.90 to
$3.95 a share, compared with an average Wall Street estimate of
$3.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The retailer reported net income of $730 million, or $1.83
per share for the quarter that ended Feb. 2, compared with a
profit of $745 million, or $1.74 per share a year earlier.
Sales rose 7 percent to $9.35 billion.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Gerald E. McCormick)