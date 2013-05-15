May 15 Macy's Inc on Wednesday reported
higher first-quarter profit and sales despite cool weather in
much of the country that delayed spring shopping for many
customers, and the department store chain raised its quarterly
dividend 25 percent.
Macy's, which operates the Macy's and Bloomingdale's chains,
reported net income of $217 million, or 55 cents share, for the
quarter that ended May 4, up from $181 million, or 43 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The retailer said comparable sales rose 3.8 percent. Overall
sales increased 4 percent to $6.39 billion, in line with
analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Macy's said it still expects earnings of $3.90 to $3.95 a
share for the full year, and a same-store sales rise of 3.5
percent.
It raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 20
cents.