Aug 14 Macy's Inc on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected sales and profit, citing consumers' limited willingness to spend on non-essentials, leading the department store chain to reduce prices on items.

Macy's, which also operates the upscale Bloomingdale's chain, reported net income of $281 million, or 72 cents a share, for the quarter that ended Aug. 3, up slightly from $279 million, or 67 cents per share a year earlier. That was six cents per share less than expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer said comparable sales and overall sales fell 0.8 percent. Analysts expected comparable sales to be up 2.3 percent.