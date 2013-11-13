(Recasts with upcoming holiday sales, adds analyst note,
updates shares)
By Phil Wahba
Nov 13 Sales at Macy's Inc rebounded in
the latest quarter, joining signs at other retailers that
consumers will spend this holiday season if the price is right.
Wednesday's earnings report reassured investors that Macy's
was back on track after a disappointing prior quarter, when it
said it had not offered enough lower-priced merchandise in a
difficult economy. Shares of the retailer closed up 9.4 percent
at $50.68.
Last week, Gap Inc, Victoria's Secret parent L
Brands Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc reported much
stronger sales for October than they had for September and
August. And fashion company Ralph Lauren, whose biggest
single customer is Macy's, said last week wholesale orders would
be up "significantly" for the rest of the year.
Deutsche Bank said in note that Macy's results and those of
several other chains are "indicative of a stronger-than-expected
consumer heading into the holiday season."
Macy's results lifted shares of several rivals, with Kohl's
Corp up 1.1 percent, Penney up 3.6 percent and Nordstrom
Inc up 2.5 percent. The S&P Retail Index ended
up 1.9 percent on Wednesday, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index
increase of 0.8 percent.
Macy's reported that discounts and ramped up advertising had
improved business markedly in its fiscal third quarter that
ended Nov. 2, especially in October.
Comparable sales, which include those online and at stores
open at least a year, rose 3.5 percent, while analysts were
expecting an increase of 2.1 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
After the disappointing summer, Macy's increased its
selection of lower-priced items and boosted advertising and
in-store signage during sales events to tout its least-expensive
merchandise.
"We have consciously gone after that opening price point
business lately and have been very successful there," Chief
Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on a conference call.
Macy's, which caters to a middle-class clientele, offers a
broad range merchandise, from $10 cotton T-shirts to Louis
Vuitton handbags.
Despite the strong results, Macy's did not raise its
full-year forecast for comparable sales, which it expects to be
up between 2.5 percent and 4 percent.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough attributed some of the
sales increase to more-aggressive promotions and extended sales
events. But those efforts hurt gross profit margin, which fell
slightly to 39.2 percent of sales from 39.6 percent.
Macy's Hoguet said she expected gross margin to remain under
pressure.
Nonetheless, Yarbrough said Macy's was ahead of many rivals
in its ability to leverage its stores to fill online orders, and
he praised the retailer's merchandise selection.
"They're in good shape," he said. "Unless something changes
abruptly in consumer sentiment, they should have a great holiday
season."
Macy's, which also operates the upscale Bloomingdale's
chain, stuck by its previous forecast for a profit of $3.80 to
$3.90 per share for the year, higher than Wall Street
projections of $3.78.
The retailer reported net income of $177 million, or 47
cents a share, for the quarter, compared with $145 million, or
36 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting
39 cents per share.
Kohl's and Nordstrom will report quarterly results on
Thursday, and Penney will do so on Nov. 20.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)