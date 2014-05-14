US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as financial stocks drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 14 Macy's Inc reported a 1.7 percent decline in quarterly sales as a severe winter across parts of the United States deterred shoppers from visiting its department stores.
The company, which also owns the high-end Bloomingdale's chain, said revenue fell to $6.28 billion in the first quarter ended May 3 from $6.39 billion, a year earlier.
Comparable-store sales fell 1.6 percent in the quarter.
Net income rose to $224 million, or 60 cents per share, from $217 million, or 55 cents per share.
Macy's also raised its dividend by 25 percent and said its board had authorized a $1.5 billion increase in its share buyback program. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr's 2016 total compensation was $11.2 million versus $10.5 million in 2015
* diamond green diesel facility will expand its annual production capacity of renewable diesel from 10,000 barrels per day to 18,000 bpd