Nov 12 Macy's Inc reported a 23 percent
rise in third-quarter profit as lower costs boosted its margins.
The company said net income rose to $217 million, or 61
cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 1 from $177 million,
or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell a little
more than 4 percent in the quarter, helping operating margin
rise to 6.8 percent from 5.7 percent a year earlier.
Macy's, which also owns the high-end Bloomingdale's chain,
said net sales fell to $6.2 billion from $6.3 billion.
Same-store sales, excluding licensed businesses, shrank 1.4
percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)