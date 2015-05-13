May 13 Macy's Inc reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower foreign tourist spending in the United States, colder-than-usual weather in February and disruptions at West Coast ports.

The department store operator's net income fell to $193 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2 from $224 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $6.23 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)