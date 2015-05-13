BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
May 13 Macy's Inc reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower foreign tourist spending in the United States, colder-than-usual weather in February and disruptions at West Coast ports.
The department store operator's net income fell to $193 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2 from $224 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $6.23 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand