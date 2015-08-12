BRIEF-Campbell Soup board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director
With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members
Aug 12 Macy's Inc reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly sales, the fourth drop in six quarters, as spending by foreign tourists declined "significantly" due to a strong dollar.
The company, which operates Macy's stores and the Bloomingdale's chain, also struggled to sell merchandise received late due to a strike at West Coast ports.
Macy's net income fell to $217 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $292 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $6.10 billion from $6.27 billion.
The company also said it formed a joint venture with Hong Kong-based Fung Retailing Ltd to explore online retailing in China. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
