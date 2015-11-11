New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 Macy's Inc reported its third straight quarter of sales decline as customers cut back on spending and a strong dollar reduced spending by tourists.
The department store operator also said it would not pursue formation of a real estate investment trust at this time.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $118 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $217 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 5.2 percent to $5.87 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.