Nov 11 Macy's Inc reported its third straight quarter of sales decline as customers cut back on spending and a strong dollar reduced spending by tourists.

The department store operator also said it would not pursue formation of a real estate investment trust at this time.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $118 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $217 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 5.2 percent to $5.87 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)