Feb 3 Department store chain Macy's Inc estimated full-year 2014 profit of $4.35-$4.37 per share, higher than its previous forecast of $4.25-$4.35 per share.

The company also said comparable sales grew 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)