(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "represents 1 percent of the company's total sales" from "1 percent of the 770 stores it operates")

Sept 8 Department store operator Macy's Inc said it would shut 35-40 underperforming stores early next year as more and more customers move their shopping online.

The number of stores to be shut represents about 1 percent of the company's total sales, Macy's said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)