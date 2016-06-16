BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 16 The largest local association representing workers of Macy's Inc said it reached a tentative agreement with the department store operator for a new four-year contract, averting a strike that was set to begin on Thursday.
Workers belonging to Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union had threatened to walk off the job if a deal was not reached by midnight on Thursday.
The workers are demanding a more affordable health plan, pay increases and changes to scheduling and commissions policies.
The labor association, which represents workers at the company's flagship Herald Square store and at Macy's locations in the Bronx, Queens and White Plains, said in a Facebook post that it had reached a deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: