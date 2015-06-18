ANTANANARIVO, June 18 Air Madagascar cancelled all of its flights on Thursday due to an employee strike that has grounded most of the state-owned carrier's fleet since Monday.

"Because of the social movements, Air Madagascar informs its passengers, its partners and the public that the company is forced to cancel all its flights," an airline statement said.

Strike leader Rado Rabarilala said the action was mostly over what he called poor governance and mismanagement at the airline, which serves 14 cities in Madagascar and 13 foreign destinations.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary, Editing by Edith Honan and Angus MacSwan)