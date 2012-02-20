Feb 20 Staff at Madagascar's central bank
staged a sit-in for a second day on Monday, vowing to paralyse
the bank's operations, after the transitional government
replaced the governor without notice, a move the
protestors say contravened the bank's independence.
About 100 of 580 central bank employees joined the protest,
which began on Friday when the government replaced Frederic
Rasamoely, governor since January 2007, with a senior bank
official, Guy Ratovondrahona, without notifying the bank's
board. Ratovondrahona was named acting governor.
The central bank is responsible for monetary policy and bank
regulation on the Indian Ocean island.
Finance Minister Hery Rajaonarimampianina said on Monday
that the government had the power to make the change, saying
Rasamoely's mandate, and the central bank board's mandate, had
both expired a year ago. Rasamoely had only been re-appointed
for two six-month terms, Rajaonarimampianina said.
"The repeal of the appointment of the governor was January
2011 on the basis of the end of his term. He has been acting for
six months, renewable once," Rajaonarimampianina told a press
conference.
Angry employees, sitting in the courtyard of the central
bank, vowed to continue their sit-in on Tuesday and said they
would bring the bank's operations to a halt.
"We continue our strike tomorrow, we are challenging the
appointment of the new governor," Aina Razafindrakoto, a
spokesman for the strikers, told Reuters.
The government came to power after launching a coup in 2009
but was only officially recognised as a transitional government
last September.
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries but its
biggest producer of vanilla, has been beset by political
uncertainty since the coup ousted President Marc Ravalomanana,
prompting many countries to freeze non-emergency aid to the
island.
The country has since struggled to regain the confidence of
foreign investors, who had been eyeing its deposits of oil,
gold, chrome and uranium.
