ANTANANARIVO Dec 12 Deposed Madagascar
president Marc Ravalomanana will not seek office in next year's
presidential election aimed at ending the island nation's
political crisis, the office of the Tanzanian president said.
The Indian Ocean island has been mired in political
uncertainty since 2009 when then-opposition leader Andry
Rajoelina ousted Ravalomanana, who was sentenced in absentia to
life in prison for the killings of demonstrators by elite troops
in the run-up to his removal.
The coup hobbled the economy, driving away tourists and
foreign companies that might have invested in its oil, gold,
chrome and nickel reserves.
In September last year, the country's main political parties
signed a road map after talks mediated by the Southern African
Development Community (SADC), which confirmed Rajoelina as
president and allowed for the unconditional return of
Ravalomanana from self-imposed exile in South Africa.
But the implementation of the plan was beset by
disagreements, including whether the road map allowed
Ravalomanana to be imprisoned if he returned home.
A statement from the Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete's
office seen by Reuters on Wednesday quoted Ravalomanana saying
he had opted not to offer himself for office in the election
scheduled for May in order to end the impasse.
He said he was preparing to return to Madagascar to seek
peace and work together with the people in the reconstruction of
the country.
SADC, which has just concluded its summit in the Tanzanian
capital, said both Ravalomanana, a wealthy businessman, and
Rajoelina, a former disc jockey, should be persuaded not to run
in the election.
The statement from Kikwete's office said the Tanzanian
president viewed the task of persuading Rajoelina to follow suit
as "my responsibility".