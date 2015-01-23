By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Jan 23 Madagascar will not achieve
the 5 percent growth the International Monetary Fund has
projected for it this year unless it introduces reforms to boost
tax revenue and improve the business climate, an IMF official
told Reuters.
The Fund said earlier this week that the economy of the
Indian Ocean island showed early signs of recovery. Growth was
estimated at 3 percent in 2014, with the potential to rise to 5
percent in the current year.
But weak tax revenue, coupled with fuel subsidies and an
under-funded civil service pension fund, are putting pressure on
Madagascar's budget and constraining its spending on health,
education and anti-poverty programs, the IMF said.
Without reforms, growth would be lower, its representative
in Madagascar, Patrick Imam, told Reuters. "We are waiting for
courageous decisions from this government."
Madagascar's economy was battered after a 2009 coup that
drove away donors and investors. A peaceful 2013 election has
brought back some aid, but it is still struggling to impose
stable government and economic reforms.
The country is one of the world's poorest, despite its
reserves of nickel, cobalt, gold, uranium and other minerals.
Imam said it had among the lowest tax burdens of any African
country, and subsidies for state companies like Air Madagascar
and JIRAMA, a water and electricity supply company, were
depleting the Treasury.
Reforming the judiciary and improving the business climate
were critical to boosting growth, the IMF official said.
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary-Rakotondravony; Editing by Edith
Honan and Mark Trevelyan)