ANTANANARIVO Jan 18 Madagascar's economy showed
early signs of recovery in 2014 with growth estimated at 3
percent, which could rise to 5 percent in 2015, but political
instability, weak institutions and weak governance are hurting
prospects, the IMF said.
The Indian Ocean island's economy was battered after a 2009
coup that drove away donors and investors. A peaceful 2013
election has brought back some aid, but the nation is still
struggling to impose stable government and economic reforms.
The cabinet resigned last week and a new prime minister,
Jean Ravelonarivo, an air force commander and businessman, was
sworn in on Saturday. But his appointment faces a legal
challenge, which could prolong efforts to pick new ministers.
"In a fragile environment, the uncertainty linked to
political instability, weak institutions, and weak governance
has been eroding the foundation for solid economic growth," the
International Monetary Fund said in a report on its website.
"There are early signs of an economic recovery in 2014, with
growth estimated at 3 percent and December inflation under 7
percent," it said, projecting growth of 5 percent in 2015.
But the IMF said weak tax revenue meant spending on vital
areas such as health and education was constrained, adding that
funding fuel subsidies and the under-funded civil service
pension fund were also imposing budgetary pressures.
The IMF called for "an acceleration of economic and
structural reforms to unleash Madagascar's significant
potential", a demand that will be difficult to meet as long as
politicians are haggling over who will be in the next cabinet.
Miners particularly eye mineral reserves in Madagascar, one
of the world's poorest nations. The country boasts reserves of
nickel, cobalt, gold and uranium, and has oil and gas prospects.
Ravelonarivo's government will have the task of dealing with
mounting complaints about blackouts, mainly because the
government cannot afford to pay for fuel, and other problems
that forced his predecessor to quit.
The IMF welcomed a previously stated commitment by
Madagascar to phase out fuel subsidies, as well as steps to stop
transfers to loss-making state firms and other measures to
improve financial management.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Ralph Boulton)