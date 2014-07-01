By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO, July 1
its fuel subsidy programme which does not help its poorest
people, a senior International Monetary Fund official said as
the lender considers more funding for the Indian Ocean island.
Famed for its wildlife and eyed by foreign companies for its
minerals, Madagascar has struggled to lure back tourists and
attract oil and mining giants since a coup in 2009.
The coup also prompted international donors to cut ties,
leaving the economy to stagnate and poverty to deepen.
The IMF resumed its relationship with Madagascar earlier
this year after peaceful elections in December, and in mid June
approved a $47.1 million emergency loan to help the country meet
urgent balance of payment needs.
IMF's Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said told Reuters in
an interview late on Monday during a visit to the country that
the government's fuel subsidy programme - which costs 1.5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) - was not reaching the
vulnerable.
"Studies show the poorest people do not benefit from the
major part of the subsidy. The big chunk of the money goes to
the middle and upper class," he said.
"The government needs to prepare a targeted programme to
help the poorest because if there is an oil price increase the
poor will suffer."
Without giving a specific forecast, Zhu said in a separate
statement that Madagascar's economic growth was expected to rise
further in 2015 compared with a 3 percent forecast for this
year, helped mostly by the mining sector.
"The country needs to move back to higher, sustainable, and
inclusive growth, which will raise living standards, create more
jobs, accelerate poverty reduction and improve the investment
environment," Zhu said.
Madagascar has deposits of nickel, titanium, cobalt, iron,
coal and uranium, and has shown hydrocarbon prospects that had
previously attracted foreign firms seeking deals.
Among them, Rio Tinto began mining ilmenite, an
ingredient used as pigment in paints, paper and plastics.
Zhu said the challenges Madagascar faced included the
quality of its statistics, given they were based on data from
1993, and added the IMF would offer it all the technical
assistance it needed to improve.
The IMF has scheduled talks in October where it will raise
the issue of reforms in revenue collection, investment in
education and healthcare and promotion of fiscal transparency,
Zhu said.
"It is important to support Madagascar in this critical
moment to move forward, after several years in very unstable
political and economic situation," he said.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)