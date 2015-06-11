* Political row putting fragile recovery at risk
* Economy was battered for years after 2009 coup
* Madagascar relies on aid, wants more mine investment
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, June 11 The World Bank has cut
Madagascar's growth forecast for 2015 to 3.5 percent from 4
percent due to poor weather and a mining slowdown, and said the
longer term outlook could be affected if a political row
persists.
Tensions on the aid-reliant Indian Ocean island have
escalated since lawmakers voted to impeach President Hery
Rajaonarimampianina last month. He has challenged the move,
saying it is hurting a fragile recovery that started last year,
after a 2009 coup that scared off investors and donors.
Keiko Kubota, the World Bank's lead economist for
Madagascar, told Reuters a major factor hurting growth this year
was cyclones that killed scores of people and hit farming.
"It's been raining in the northern parts and there has been
absolute drought in the south. The combined effected have been
horrible on agriculture," she said, estimating that bad weather
had knocked 0.2-0.3 percentage points off growth.
A slowdown in the vital mining industry was also expected to
cut into economic activity, Kubota said, with falling commodity
prices forcing firms to reduce production and lay off staff.
Head count at the vast Ambatovy nickel-cobalt mine, operated
by Sherritt in a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp
, Korea Resources <KOREC.UL and SNC Lavalin Group
has been reduced by about 12 percent, or some 1,100
employees and contractors, due to persistently low metal prices.
Madagascar boasts deposits of nickel, titanium, cobalt,
iron, coal and uranium but foreigners have been deterred by
years of instability. A new mining law has been bogged down in
parliament and it is not clear when it will be passed.
Kubota said the bank had not yet completed a full forecast
for 2016 but said it was likely to be lowered from the previous
estimate of 5 percent, possibly by 50 basis points.
Kubota said the latest political turmoil was unlikely to
have a big impact on growth this year, but could deter more
foreign investors and crimp the longer term outlook.
"If there is no investment, then the economy doesn't grow.
There is not much else that can ignite growth," she said.
Western donors have urged politicians to resolve their
differences and focus on rebuilding the economy.
The World Bank and other donors have called for reforms to
spur growth in a nation where the government does not have
enough cash to pay for fuel to run power stations because of a
hefty subsidy system, leading to frequent blackouts.
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)